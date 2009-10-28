© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
County gives high vaccination dose to young children

Published October 28, 2009 at 4:17 PM MST

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – This weekend the Coconino County Health Department accidentally gave seven children under two a vaccination dose intended for a 4-year-old child. So far they are fine. The agency provided more than 700 H1N1 Flu vaccines on Saturday. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales talks to Health Department Director Barbara Worgess about what happened when they discovered their mistake.

