County gives high vaccination dose to young children

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – This weekend the Coconino County Health Department accidentally gave seven children under two a vaccination dose intended for a 4-year-old child. So far they are fine. The agency provided more than 700 H1N1 Flu vaccines on Saturday. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales talks to Health Department Director Barbara Worgess about what happened when they discovered their mistake.