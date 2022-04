By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-873717.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – The Senate began debating its version of a massive health care reform bill this week. The House passed its reform bill last month, with only one Republican in support. Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick represents northern Arizona in the House. She supported the bill, and explained why to Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker.