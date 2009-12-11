Major changes to tuition tax credit program rejected

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – A House panel voted Thursday to make some changes in laws

governing tuition tax credits. But what may be more significant are the changes they rejected.

State law lets individuals donate up to $500 -- $1,000 for

married couples -- to organizations that provide scholarships for

students to attend private and parochial schools. There is no

cost to contributors, as they can deduct the amount donated on a

dollar-for-dollar basis from their state income tax liability.

Last fiscal year, Arizona residents diverted about $55 million

that otherwise would go to the state treasury. A special panel

set up earlier this year to study the credits came up with some

recommendations Thursday on how the scholarship organizations

operate.

But they rejected a proposal by Democratic Rep. Tom

Chabin of Flagstaff to limit those scholarships to those who meet

certain income criteria -- even one that would have allowed a

family of three to earn up to $62,666 a year. Chabin said that

made no sense when lawmakers are being asked to cut state

spending because tax collections are down.

"Every tax dollar diverted from the general fund to benefit rich

kids to go to rich schools takes from every child that can't go

to a private school. The public schools, whether you are rich or

poor, are from everybody."

But Republican Rep. Rick Murphy said that putting an income

restriction on these scholarships is inappropriate.

"The program is intended to create an opportunity for parents to

exercise choice in where their child is educated. You may very

well have folks who don't meet this income guideline live in an

area that have chronically underperforming schools."

He said they need to be able to have the opportunity to make a

different choice for their children. And Rep. Debbie Lesko,

another Republican, said she has evidence that the state would

pay far more than that $55 million in tax credits if many of the

children who got the scholarships ended up in public schools

because they could no longer afford to go to a private or

parochial school.

Chabin shot back with his own estimate that $18

million of that cash went to what he called rich children.

"It is very, very clear, the articles that have been written,

that there is a great deal of concern that there are very wealthy

families who take advantage of this who can very well pay their

own child's tuition to go to these schools."

Murphy countered that two-thirds of the scholarships go to

families who meet the income guidelines Chabin proposed. And he

rejected Chabin's argument that the fact some people can afford

the tuition means they should pay it.

"If you follow that argument to its logical conclusion, then we

ought to establish these very same income criteria for public

schools and demand that public schools charge tuition of wealthy

families because, after all, taxpayer dollars that largely come

from people poorer than most people are paying for public

schools."

The committee did agree to require scholarship organizations to

make public what percentage of their funds were going to students

meeting certain income criteria. The panel also refused to halt

the practice of allowing people to make donations with

recommendations that the cash go to a specific child.

State law precludes a parent from earmarking a donation for his or her own

offspring. But that doesn't preclude a parent from getting

friends and family members to each make such a recommended

donation -- a donation that costs contributors nothing because

they get it back on their income tax.

While the Catholic school scholarship organizations don't allow such recommendations -- many of the others do.

The committees proposals now go to the full Legislature.