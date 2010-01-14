Lawmaker fights to keep payday lending alive

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-880146.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – State law limits lenders to charging interest of no more than 36

percent on an annual basis. But a decade ago legislators agreed

to an exemption for what are technically called deferred

presentment transactions. In essence, a borrower provides a check

for up to $500 plus a fee of up to $17.85 per $100 borrowed. The

lender provides the cash, minus that fee, agreeing to hold the

check for up to two weeks at which time there is supposed to be

enough in the account to cover it. That fee translates out to an

annual percentage rate of more than 400 percent. But lawmakers,

cautious about the new loans, agreed to only a temporary trial:

The legal exemption from that 36 percent interest cap disappears

June 30. The industry sponsored an initiative in 2008 to make

that exemption permanent. But it was defeated on a 3-2 margin

despite a $14 million campaign by lenders. Now Rep. Andy Tobin of

Paulden has agreed to sponsor a bill on behalf of the industry to

do what voters would not.

(My concerns existed with those people who are losing their jobs,

with those folks who are likely going to not be making their rent

when this thing happens.)

And Tobin said this is a far better regulatory plan than the one

voters rejected.

(Voters were right to be suspicious and right to be concerned by

this industry. And I think I would suggest that before you make a

decision on whether this is right or not, you should look at the

bill and see how harrowing this regulation is on this industry.)

In fact, though, much of what is in Tobin's bill is identical to

what voters turned down. For example, the ballot measure proposed

capping fees at $15 for every $100 borrowed, which translates to

an effective annual interest rate of about 390 percent. That's

the figure in Tobin's bill. The initiative would have repealed

existing law which allows borrowers to roll over a loan up to

three times. Ditto for what Tobin is proposing. And both measures

ban lenders from charging borrowers more than twice for the same

bounced check, and give borrowers who can't repay the money at

the end of the loan a payment plan, without interest, to come up

with the money. There are some differences. Tobin's bill would

require lenders to use a -- quote -- commercially reasonable

method to verify that an applicant for a new payday loan does not

have an outstanding one somewhere else. And borrowers would be

able to back out within two business days without owing anything.

The industry's efforts to keep payday lending legal despite that

2008 vote are getting mixed reaction among Republicans who

control the Legislature. Rep. Michele Reagan said people are

concentrating too much on that 390 percent interest rate. She

said they should instead look at the charges like a fee -- one

that can be less than what a bank imposes for a bounced check.

(So, I mean, if you need a bag of groceries and your two options

are go write a bad check or go to one of these places, it's

actually a benefit and cheaper to go to... I still don't

understand where people think the costs are so exhorbitant if

they actually go and see the dollar value.)

But Rep. Frank Antenori said he wants the industry to disappear.

(I saw what they did to my soldiers when I was in the military in

North Carolina. And that's why North Carolina banned them. And

that's why the Army made it a court-martialable offense to use a

payday lender if you were on active duty. Because they

relentlessly get you into a cycle of having to come in, renew

your loans, pay the fees. And it goes round and round and buries

people.

Antenori said the fact Tobin's bill would not permit loan

rollover does not make it any more acceptable. He said lawmakers

should work with banks and credit untions to provide high-risk,

short-term loans with a reasonable interest rate, something hbe

defines as less than 40 percent a year, with a requirement for

anyone who takes one of these loans to complete a financial

literacy course. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.