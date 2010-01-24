Candidate's Forum

By Theresa Bierer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-888291.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ. – Intro) Flagstaff's political season is officially underway. The first of several candidate forums was held yesterday at the Orpheum Theatre. Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer has more.

(TB) The event was hosted by Friends of Flagstaff's Future, or F-cubed. Close to 1-hundred people came sitting at round tables while the 3 candidates for mayor and 8 for city council rotated having the opportunity to talk with each group.

F-Cubed's Andy Bessler says the candidates answered the same 2 questions for each roundtable.

"Friends of Flagstaff's future is a community organization that is concerned about Flagstaff's sustainability walkability liveability so we as a board came up with questions we thought candidates should think about including how do we transition to a greener economy and do they support a living wage ordinance. "

TB) Then, members of the public were able to ask other questions of the candidates It's a format which worked well for a Friends of Flagstaff's future forum 2 years ago says Eva Putzova, President of the Board of Directors.

"It takes a lot of courage to run for an office and we want to make it as comfortable while educating public about issues and the candidates positions on those issues"

Flagstaff resident Ron Brewster was enjoying the roundtable forum and hearing from the 11 candidates

Ron Brewster) It's very diversified so you're going to get a lot of different opinions there's a lot of great ideas there are a lot of political agendas always at work. But I think it's a great process of the American political system that we have a local government and grass roots campaigning.

(TB) Flagstaff's primary will be a by mail election with ballots due March 9th.

In Flagstaff, for Arizona Public Radio, I'm Theresa bierer.