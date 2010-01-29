Storm Relief Efforts Continue On The Navajo Nation

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-882718.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – While Flagstaff was certainly hit hard by last week's storms, residents of the Navajo Nation were really slammed. Hundreds of residents remain stranded, relying on air drops of food, water and hay from the Arizona and Nevada National Guard. Livestock have been having a tough time, as well. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl spoke with Lena Fowler, Emergency Coordinator for the Tuba City Incident Command Center about current conditions.