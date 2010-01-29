© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Storm Relief Efforts Continue On The Navajo Nation

Published January 29, 2010 at 6:28 AM MST
A Navajo horseman makes his way to Peabody Coal to pick up heating and cooking fuel.

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – While Flagstaff was certainly hit hard by last week's storms, residents of the Navajo Nation were really slammed. Hundreds of residents remain stranded, relying on air drops of food, water and hay from the Arizona and Nevada National Guard. Livestock have been having a tough time, as well. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl spoke with Lena Fowler, Emergency Coordinator for the Tuba City Incident Command Center about current conditions.

