Cory's Miracle In Action: An Interview With Classical Guitarist Tom Sheeley

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-884672.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Many people across northern Arizona are familiar with the music of Tom Sheeley. He is a classical guitarist and a music professor at Northern Arizona University. This week, Sheeley will play two of the biggest concerts of his life. They will honor his daughter, Cory, a staff member here at KNAU, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Cory is at the University of Arizona's Cancer Center facing the illness with a lot of bravery and very little health insurance. And that's why her father, Tom Sheeley, is performing two benefit concerts this week. He told Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl that he's calling the concerts, "Cory's Miracle In Action ."

Tom Sheely will perform Wednesday, February 10th, at 7 p.m. at the St. John Vianney Church in Sedona. His second concert is Saturday, February 13th, from 9:30-3:30 at the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff. There will also be a live auction featuring local art work. You can come for any, or all, of the concert. More information is online at knau.org.

