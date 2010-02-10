© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Inside polygamy

February 10, 2010

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – National Geographic reporter Scott Anderson gained rare access to the polygamous families of Colorado City, Arizona, to write a piece for the magazine due out next month. "Inside Polygamy," a TV component of the story will air February 10 on the National Geographic channel. The fundamentalist group has recently received some notoriety since their leader Warren Jeffs' arrest and the huge west Texas raid. People within the faith view their life as idyllic while critics see it as a cult. Anderson told Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales he has a more nuanced view.

