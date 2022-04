By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – This winter's heavy snowfall has led to some significant avalanche activity on the San Francisco Peaks. And though avalanches might not be something you generally associate with Arizona, they're not as uncommon as you might think on the state's tallest mountain range. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.