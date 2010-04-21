© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
What Has Passed and What Remains

Published April 21, 2010 at 5:16 PM MST
By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Everyone loves a good story. And in northern Arizona, the stories of people who have lived on the land for generations can carry important lessons for the future. That's the premise of a new book and a museum exhibit opening this evening called "What has Passed and What Remains." It's a collection of ecological oral histories edited by NAU journalism professor Peter Friederici. He sat down with Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker to talk about the project.

