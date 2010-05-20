Student Gardens

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published May 20, 2010 at 12:51 PM MST
Students at Puente de Hozho elementary school build garden terraces. They recycled the logs from forest thinning projects in Flagstaff.

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – More than ever, people are eating locally and sustainably grown produce...even school kids. This spring, students at nearly every school in Flagstaff are growing gardens. From digging irrigation ditches to harvesting crops, KIDS are doing all the work. Their teachers hope it'll put to rest the notion that eating veggies is a form of torture AND that students will get an early start learning where their food comes from. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

