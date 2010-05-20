Student Gardens

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-902577.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – More than ever, people are eating locally and sustainably grown produce...even school kids. This spring, students at nearly every school in Flagstaff are growing gardens. From digging irrigation ditches to harvesting crops, KIDS are doing all the work. Their teachers hope it'll put to rest the notion that eating veggies is a form of torture AND that students will get an early start learning where their food comes from. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.