By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – 950 firefighters are now battling the Schultz Fire, still burning about five miles north of Flagstaff. The fire crews have come from across the west, but many are from Flagstaff. For them, the fight is personal, as Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker reports.