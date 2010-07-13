Southwest chilis preserved

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – People in the southwest love their chili peppers. And now they can rest assured that they will be preserved forever. A delegation from Congress recently delivered the seeds of several chili varieties to a sub-zero Arctic Seed Vault at the North Pole. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales talked with Cary Fowler, the executive director of the Global Crop Diversity Trust about the idea behind the vault.