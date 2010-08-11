Flooded homeowners persevere with volunteers' help

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ –

For people living in the neighborhoods north of Flagstaff that have flooded repeatedly this summer, their lives have been drastically altered. Every time they hear thunder, they grab their most prized possessions and find a safe place and hope for the best. But some of their anxiety has been alleviated by volunteers. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales has this story.

Mary and Wendell Goodwin say living in Timberline for the last 10 years has meant living with strong winds, hail and thunderstorms. But this year has been especially hard. They evacuated for three days when the Schultz fire erupted and the sky out their front door turned black. For a day and a half they didn't think they had a home to go back to. But she says the floods have been worse.

MARY: You never know if you're going to make it home you never know what you're going to see you never know what's going to be there or not be there. It doesn't seem like its ever going to end.

On July 20th when Wendell, who is retired, heard the flash flood warning on his radio he stepped outside on his porch and watched water and mud rush down the road in front of his house. Wendell's wife Mary came home from work and found their dirt road impassable.

MARY: I could see him on the porch I could see he was ok. I couldn't get to him but he was ok.

She was determined to get to the house so a neighbor with a 4 by 4 gave her a ride. The couple assessed the damage. Their garage was flooded with two feet of water, mud, ash and straw.

WENDELL: Just looking around seeing the devastation it numbs the mind you kind of look at it and go wow we were really lucky.

Wendell and Mary say they feel like zombies. Mary didn't even want to look in the garage because she knew she and her husband couldn't tackle the mud by themselves. It was about that time when a determined volunteer showed up.

MARY: Tom has been a godsend he knows what he's facing a wall of mud it's not easy.

Tom Broderick learned about the couple's situation through the United Way assistance center.



This is Broderick's third weekend shoveling out the Goodwins' garage.

BRODERICK: We're not done (laughs) we're not done. Until we get this place to the point where all the mud is out I don't feel like we're done.

Broderick says the Goodwins live with this everyday so he felt he could give up a few hours of his weekend.

BRODERICK: And it was out of the control of these people when something like that happens if it happened to me I sure would appreciate it if whole bunch of people said I can give up a couple hours on the weekends. I think in a small community like this that's how it should be.

About 700 people have also felt compelled to help since the floods started in mid July. United Way president Kerry Blume has helped organize the volunteer effort.

BLUME: It's been overwhelming. We had no idea we'd see the turnout we've seen.

Blume says they still need physical help but they also need money. Many people have missed work and some have had to move out, so they're paying a mortgage and rent. She says all of the Schultz Flood Fund will go to organizations that are directly assisting people like the Goodwins.

Mary, Wendell and their neighbors are waiting to see what damage insurance will cover, if any of it. A lot of people are angry but Mary has a different perspective.

MARY: Part of living here is always watching the mountain so it's just another phase now. It's too bad you're not seeing the trees and the bareness of it. Part of why we're here is the mountains the draw and the magic is still here. It's sad seeing the devastation. It's going to take a long time.

The Goodwins hope to look back on this year as the one they made it through. And that each year gets progressively easier. But for now every time they hear the thunder they steel themselves for more mud.

For Arizona Public Radio I'm Laurel Morales in Flagstaff.