Chabin and Hale likely to represent District Two

By Theresa Bierer

Flagstaff, AZ –

District Two is a large district where Democrats outnumber Republicans 4 to 1, covering Flagstaff and four Native American reservations including the Navajo Nation. For the 2 spots available, there were 4 Democrats on last night's ticket. The top vote-getters were incumbent Tom Chabin and state senator Albert Hale, who in the past served as a Navajo Nation President. Term limits prevented Hale from seeking reelection to the state senate. Albert Tom and Pat Carr were the other Democrats seeking the spot.

Tom Chabin says their priorities for the new session are already determined because the state is facing another half billion dollar budget gap.

"We have to come to terms with our structural deficit that continues to grow. We have a critical financial revenue stream issue in front of us and that is going to take over everything. "

Chabin and Hale now go on to face Libertarian Frank Mulligan in the general election in November.