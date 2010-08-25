Republican Attorney General race still too close to call

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ –

The reason is that the pair waged one of the most acrimonious

statewide races seen in decades. Thomas described Horne as a con

man who is barred for life from securities trading. Horne said

that's a 40-year-old story, though he admitted to the more recent

fact of having failed to disclose that bankruptcy on required

state reports.

And Horne responded in kind to the attacks, saying

Thomas is a liar who used his position as a prosecutor to bring

charges against political enemies. He also cited the pending

investigation of Thomas by the State Bar of Arizona and the

unconfirmed possibility the FBI is looking at criminal charges.

But Horne said he doesn't fear that the Democratic nominee will

use those smears and counter-smears against the GOP contender.

"I don't think the voters will care about that. The voters will

care about what the issues are between whoever the Republican

nominee is and whoever the Democratic nominee is. And there will

be issues. Immigration will be a real issue in the general

campaign which it really wasn't in the primary. And there will be

other issues as well."

While Republicans hold a voter registration edge in the state,

that hasn't always helped the GOP nominee: The last elected

governor and the last elected attorney general were both

Democrats.