Flagstaff photographer connects Mexico to northern Arizona

By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-921904.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Photographer Raechel Running now has two places she calls home - Flagstaff and Chihuahua, Mexico. In her three years in Mexico she became fascinated with the connections she made to northern Arizona. She has put them together in an exhibit now on display at the Flagstaff Photography Center. She tells Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales about the ties she made between American Indian migrations and today's immigrants.