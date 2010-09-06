Children's Book Author Honors Labor Organizers

By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-922158.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Northern Arizona children's book author Monica Brown has just released a new bilingual book called Side By Side: The Story of Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez. Huerta and Chavez played a major role in the labor movement. On this Labor Day Monica Brown tells Arizona Public Radio the perception of the labor movement hasn't been very positive.