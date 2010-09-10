© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
New NAU Scholarship Aims To Raise College Graduation Rates for Former Foster Care Kids

Published September 10, 2010 at 5:45 AM MST
NAU student Kyle Beloin relaxes in his dorm room between classes.

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – When foster children reach the age of 18, many leave the experience with just a suitcase and very little support on the outside. That's a big part of the reason why so few of these kids make it through college. Nationwide, less than two percent of former foster care youth graduate with a four year degree. But a new scholarship at Northern Arizona University is aimed at changing that. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

