New NAU Scholarship Aims To Raise College Graduation Rates for Former Foster Care Kids

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – When foster children reach the age of 18, many leave the experience with just a suitcase and very little support on the outside. That's a big part of the reason why so few of these kids make it through college. Nationwide, less than two percent of former foster care youth graduate with a four year degree. But a new scholarship at Northern Arizona University is aimed at changing that. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.