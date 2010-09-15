Battle for Attorney General Becoming More Hostile

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-923847.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – On Tuesday, Tuesday, Republican Tom Horne took shots at the

experience of Democrat Felicia Rotellini. Horne said he looked at

eight cases Rotellini's campaign had cited showing her background

and found there was either no jury trial or she was not involved

at that stage of the case.

(I think its a fraud on the public to say you're an experienced

jury trial lawyer which says says more than one time with respect

to her private practice before going to the attorney general's

office. And then to say she's a veteran prosecutor when you've

never had a single trial in your entire life.)

But Rotellini said Horne is ignoring what she did do. Rotellini

said she got a grand jury to return indictments charging people

with various crimes. While these are not trials, she said it

still requires preparing a case. And Rotellini said other cases

she handled as an assistant attorney general were trials, citing

one to close down a collection agency.

(That was a 28-day trial to an administrative law judge, with

witnesses and everything a jury trial is, just in front of a

judge instead of a jury.)

Rotellini said she did have jury trials before going to the

attorney general's office. But Horne said none of that compares

to his 30 years in private practice. For Arizona Public Radio

this is Howard Fischer.