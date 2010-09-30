Two Main Candidates for State Treasurer Have Different Ideas on Role of the Office

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-926734.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Democrat Andrei Cherny said he understands that the prime role of

the treasurer is to manage the state's money and its investments.

But he wants the treasurer to also serve as an auditor of sort,

reviewing how public money is spent and whether it is being spent

wisely. But Republican Doug Ducey said that's not the treasurer's

job.

(I think we have an auditor general, we have an attorney general,

and we have folks that are non-elected, non-partisan independent

folks that are there to audit state government. My concern is if

an elected official starts auditing other elected officials.)

Ducey said if he is elected he would do more to make state

spending more transparent and let the voters decide whether they

like how their money is being spent. But Cherny said that level

of detail is not available to the public. More to the point, he

said no state agency has combed through the spending of the

Legislature and the Governor's Office in more than a decade.

(Last year in the midst of these terrible budget cuts to

education, public safety and everything else, the Legislature

spent $46,000 on renovating one of their rooms, $3,500 on new

artwork, $6,000 on comfy new chairs. We need somebody who's going

to be holding them accountable. And it has to be somebody who's

independently elected.)

Much of the half-hour debate on KAET-TV, the Phoenix PBS

affiliate, was punctuated by the pair attacking each others

background. Cherny said that Ducey was late in paying property

taxes on his home, twice, before finally writing a check this

year when he announced his bid for treasurer. Ducey conceded the

point, calling it an oversight but saying he now is current.

He, in turn, chided Cherny for his links to various national

Democrats, calling him a Washington insider.

(He has worked for Al Gore, John Kerry and, most recently, he is

the co-author of Barack Obama's economic plan, Change We Can

Believe In. This is Andrei's background. If people like what

Barack Obama is doing to America's economy, they're going to love

what Andrei has planned for Arizona.)

Cherny said that has nothing to do with the race.

(Mr. Ducey, if you want to run against Barack Obama, hop into

your private jet, fly out to Iowa and start knocking on doors.

You're running for treasurer of the state. And I offered some

advice to Barack Obama, absolutely. I'd offer advice to whoever

asked. I'm a patriot.)

But Cherny does in fact, claim credit in his official bio as

being co-author of the Change We Can Believe In plan. Cherny said

his real background is as a prosecutor for the state attorney

general's office, working on cases of financial fraud and

corporate crime. Ducey cited his own experience in business,

including being the chief executive officer of Scottsdale-based

Cold Stone Creamery during its period of expansion before it was

sold in 2007. He now runs iMemories which transfers

videocassettes, movies and photographs to DVDs. In 2002, Cherny

had run unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in California. But

he denied being an opportunist, saying he moved to Arizona to

marry a fourth-generation state native. For Arizona Public Radio

this is Howard Fischer.