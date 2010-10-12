© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hoover Dam Celebrates 75 Years

Published October 12, 2010 at 2:17 PM MST
By Laurel Morales

Boulder City, NV – This year the Hoover Dam is celebrating two milestones - the 75th anniversary of the dam's completion and the opening of a new highway bypass. The dam supplies water and power to the burgeoning populations of the southwest. Over the next three days Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales will bring you reports on Lake Mead's water levels, economic hopes surrounding the bypass' completion and today, highlights from Hoover Dam's incredible history.


