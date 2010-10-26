Proposition 203 - Medical Marijuana Initiative

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-931195.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Next week, for the third time in fourteen years, Arizona voters will decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. Twice before, the initiatives were approved. And, both times the legislature overturned them. But, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, at least two things have changed since then which could influence the outcome of the election.