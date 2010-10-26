© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Proposition 203 - Medical Marijuana Initiative

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published October 26, 2010 at 3:48 PM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-931195.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Next week, for the third time in fourteen years, Arizona voters will decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. Twice before, the initiatives were approved. And, both times the legislature overturned them. But, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, at least two things have changed since then which could influence the outcome of the election.

KNAU and Arizona News