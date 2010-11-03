Republicans Expected to Hold on Both the State House and Senate

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-932874.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Current representative and senator-elect Kyrsten Sinema blamed

the anti-Democratic wave at the state capitol on frustration with

the economy and the failure of the federal government to do more

about illegal immigration. But Sinema said that, at the local

level, she and her fellow Arizona Democrats are not planning to

change their message.

(I think we'll continue to articulate the common-sense policies

that we've been talking about for the last two years.

Unfortunately, Republicans ignored some of those common-sense

solutions. One perfect example: Begin to close some of the tax

loopholes for big corporations and the rich and hold them

accountable to pay their fair share.)

But if the views of Sen. Russell Pearce are any indication,

that's the last thing on his priority list.

(One thing we'll do is we're getting out a jobs package. It's

going to be jobs, jobs, jobs. We're going to create an

environment conducive to productivity that allows businesses to

grow, families to prosper, put America and Arizona back on the

right track.)

And Pearce said one of the best ways to do that is with lower

taxes. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.