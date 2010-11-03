Republicans Expected to Hold on Both the State House and Senate
Phoenix, AZ – Current representative and senator-elect Kyrsten Sinema blamed
the anti-Democratic wave at the state capitol on frustration with
the economy and the failure of the federal government to do more
about illegal immigration. But Sinema said that, at the local
level, she and her fellow Arizona Democrats are not planning to
change their message.
(I think we'll continue to articulate the common-sense policies
that we've been talking about for the last two years.
Unfortunately, Republicans ignored some of those common-sense
solutions. One perfect example: Begin to close some of the tax
loopholes for big corporations and the rich and hold them
accountable to pay their fair share.)
But if the views of Sen. Russell Pearce are any indication,
that's the last thing on his priority list.
(One thing we'll do is we're getting out a jobs package. It's
going to be jobs, jobs, jobs. We're going to create an
environment conducive to productivity that allows businesses to
grow, families to prosper, put America and Arizona back on the
right track.)
And Pearce said one of the best ways to do that is with lower
taxes. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.