Voters Won't Learn Outcome of some Ballot Mesaures Until Next Week

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-934707.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Maricopa County Elections Director Karen Osborne said she still

has about 40,000 provisional ballots to count. But she said the

real problem involves 20,000 remaining early ballots which are

going to need some special handling.

(This is when the people really, really, really, really, really,

really want you to know how they feel on something or person and

it bleeds right through to the back of the ballot and votes on

something they didn't intend to do at all.)

To get rid of those extraneous marks, each ballots has to be

duplicated in a process supervised by a board of both Republicans

and Democrats, and then fed back through the scanners which tally

the numbers. Also left are about 50,000 ballots with write-in

votes. Osborne said the counting equipment can't read what name

is on that line. And some voters weren't deterred by the fact

that only candidates who signed up ahead of time as write-in

candidates can have their votes tallied.

(Maybe they think it's funny. But But Mickey still has the most.

Big Bird got a lot this time. All of the characters on

television, a lot of the race car people.)

And Osborne said there are a bunch where people just wrote in

their own names, over and over, for every office. There was one

bit of good news Thursday for election officials: A federal

appeals court won't require them to find and tabulate the ballots

of those who were not allowed to register because they did not

provide proof of citizenship but cast provisional ballots anyway.

The judges acknowledged their earlier ruling that the requirement

imposed by Arizona voters in 2004 runs afoul of federal statutes.

But that ruling came weeks after the deadline to register to vote

in Arizona and after early voting started. The judges said they

don't like to interfere with elections already underway. Anyway,

they said that even if they were to order the ballots counted,

there is little chance it would change the outcome the election:

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which

asked for the emergency order, has so far been able to identify

only four people they believe whose votes should be counted. For

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer