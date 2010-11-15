State Officials Set to Certify Election Results including Prop 203

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-935068.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – State Health Director Will Humble said the law gives his agency

120 days after that certification to come up with the rules. That

brings it to late March.

(At that point, the regulatory framework will be in place. That's

the point where people can begin in early April of 2011, that's

the point at which folks will be able to apply to become a

cardholder or a caregiver, and also to apply if they would like

to become a dispensary.)

But Humble said at that point his agency has time to review what

could be hundreds of applications for the 125 dispensaries the

law allows. Then once Humble makes his choices, each of those

dispensaries then needs time to get up and running.

(And remember, they've got to get their cultivation facility up

and running so they have an inventory that's legitimate. I don't

want this to be inventory that comes off the street or from

Mexico or something. This has got to be from cultivation

facilities inside the state.)

What that means is it will be at least next summer, if not next

fall, before anyone who has a doctor's recommendation will be

able to walk into a state-regulated dispensary and get some

marijuana. But Humble said it is an open question whether they

can grow their own until those shops are operating. For Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.