Yellow Dirt: Chronicling a toxic legacy on Navajo land

Published November 18, 2010 at 10:19 AM MST
By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – In the thick of World War II, the government worked feverishly on a top secret plan to build an atomic bomb. There was just one problem: where to get the uranium to fuel it? Well, they found it, and a lot of it, on the Navajo reservation. But as Judy Pasternak details in her new book "Yellow Dirt," the uranium that helped end the war also left a painful toxic legacy that exists to this day. Pasternak told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker how the government first found uranium on Navajo land.

