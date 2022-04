By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl talks with Radmilla Cody, a singer, human rights activist and former Miss Navajo Nation about the debut of a new film of her controversial life, "Hearing Radmilla." "Hearing Radmilla" screens tonight at 7 o'clock at NAU's Gardener Auditorium.