Report says tax cuts helped lead to AZ's budget crisis

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – The Arizona legislature begins work this coming Monday, and once again lawmakers must address a huge budget deficit: about $800 million for this fiscal year, and $1.4 billion next year. But the budget shortfall isn't just a short term issue. A new report highlights massive structural imbalances that have developed largely because of policy choices that were made when times were flush. Daniel Kraker speaks with one of the report's authors, Kristin Borns, a researcher at Arizona State University's Morrison Institute.

Read the report "Structurally Imbalanced: Cyclical and Structural Deficits in Arizona."