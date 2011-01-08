Congresswoman from Tucson, Gabrielle Giffords Shot

By NPR Staff

Flagstaff, AZ –

There also were conflicting reports on the number of deaths at the scene, but President Obama, in a statement, said "we know that some have passed away" and that Giffords was "gravely wounded."

NPR and other news organizations reported earlier Saturday that Giffords had died. NPR member station KJZZ in Phoenix reported the congresswoman and six others had been killed by the gunman.

Giffords, who was re-elected to a third term in November, was hosting a "Congress on Your Corner" event at a Safeway in northwest Tucson when a gunman ran up and started shooting, according to Peter Michaels, news director of Arizona Public Media.

The suspect fired indiscriminately from about four feet away, Michaels said. A congressional official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the gunman was using an automatic weapon.

The suspect ran off and was tackled by a bystander. He was taken into custody. Witnesses described him as in his late teens or early 20s. Federal, state and local law enforcement authorities in Arizona are investigating the shooting.

The congresswoman was transported to University Medical Center in Tucson.