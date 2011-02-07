© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona's "foodsheds" at risk

Published February 7, 2011 at 2:10 PM MST
A youth intern at Avalon Organic Gardens, a community-supported agriculture project in Tumacacori, Ariz., carries okra from the garden to a roadside stand.

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona sits in the most arid region in the U.S. But it produces a surprising amount of food, from ancient crops like beans and corn, to winter vegetables that show up on dinner tables around the country. A new report, though, shows some cracks in the southwest's food systems. Former NAU and current U of A researcher Gary Nabhan edited the study, called the "State of Southwestern Food Sheds." He told KNAU's Daniel Kraker that Arizona's food security has never been more vulnerable.

"State of Southwestern Foodsheds": A Special Publication of Sabores Sin Fronteras, Southwest Center of the University of Arizona, with Edible Communities.

