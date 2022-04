By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-953283.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – A strong Pacific storm system is moving into the state. It's expected to bring powerful winds and more than a foot of snow to northern Arizona over the President's Holiday weekend. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.