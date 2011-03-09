© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

SB 1467: Guns On Campus

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 9, 2011 at 7:56 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-956586.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – The Arizona legislature is considering several gun-related bills this session. One of them, SB 1467, would allow registered gun owners to carry concealed weapons on college and university campuses. As with most gun legislation, the debate is loaded. Supporters say the bill would allow people their 2nd amendment right to defend themselves. But, opponents say more guns means the possibility for more violence. And, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, that prospect has campus police at the state's three universities worried.

KNAU and Arizona News