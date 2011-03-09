SB 1467: Guns On Campus

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – The Arizona legislature is considering several gun-related bills this session. One of them, SB 1467, would allow registered gun owners to carry concealed weapons on college and university campuses. As with most gun legislation, the debate is loaded. Supporters say the bill would allow people their 2nd amendment right to defend themselves. But, opponents say more guns means the possibility for more violence. And, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, that prospect has campus police at the state's three universities worried.