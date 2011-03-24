© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
New Study Suggests Southwest Is Headed For A Mega Drought

Published March 24, 2011 at 6:38 AM MST
Scott Anderson
A view of the research site at New Mexico's Valle Caldera

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Here in the Southwest, most of us are quite familiar with drought and even extreme drought conditions. But, a new study recently published in the science journal, Nature, suggests the Southwest is headed for a mega drought. Scott Anderson was one of the researchers on the study. He's a professor of paleoecology and environmental sciences at NAU. He spoke with KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl about the study.

