SB 1070, One Year Later

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-964770.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – In collaboration with KJZZ, Phoenix, KNAU looks back on the effect SB 1070 has had on Arizona, one year after it was signed by Governor Jan Brewer. This news special examines the legal impact and challenges, and how it has affected law enforcement, Arizona's immigrant community, and Hispanics. The special also looks at how the controversial law has impacted Arizona's economy, politics and immigration policy, and where we go from here.