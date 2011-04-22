© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

SB 1070, One Year Later

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 22, 2011 at 9:49 AM MST
3461569-348844078.jpg
The May 29th, 2010 march in Phoenix against SB 1070.

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-964770.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – In collaboration with KJZZ, Phoenix, KNAU looks back on the effect SB 1070 has had on Arizona, one year after it was signed by Governor Jan Brewer. This news special examines the legal impact and challenges, and how it has affected law enforcement, Arizona's immigrant community, and Hispanics. The special also looks at how the controversial law has impacted Arizona's economy, politics and immigration policy, and where we go from here.

KNAU and Arizona News