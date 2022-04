By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Last November, democratic incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick lost Arizona's Congressional District 1 seat to Republican and political neophyte Paul Gosar. But, the two could face off again in 2012. Last month, Kirkpatrick announced plans to run again for CD1. The Flagstaff attorney says last November's loss has not doused her political aspirations.