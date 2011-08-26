Summer Food Series Part IV: The Grand Canyon Cafe

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Today, we continue our series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. More and more restaurants are advertising menus that feature organic, locally-grown food. And chefs often have a very close relationship with the farmers they buy produce from. But, at the Grand Canyon Cafe in Flagstaff, an unassuming diner on historic Route 66, the chef IS the farmer. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl visited his cafe, but first his farm.