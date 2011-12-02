More snow forecast through Saturday evening

Yesterday's snowfall in northern Arizona caused major traffic delays for vehicles traveling on both I-17 and I-40. I-40 was closed for hours with multiple vehicle collisions. Currently, both interstates are opened but an additional one to three inches of snow is expected to fall today, according to the National Weather Service.

An additional two to four inches are expected overnight for elevations above 7,000 feet and tomorrow a predicted three to seven inches of new snow accumulation is forecasted.

Flagstaff Unified School District is closed today. Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College are both opened and operating on a normal schedule.