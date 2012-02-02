Apaches Go to Polls Despite Internal Power Struggle

Despite a tribal judge’s order to suspend the election, voting went forward Wednesday.

The reservation south of Show Low is embroiled in a political power play between long time chairman Ronnie Lupe and the Council.

The Council suspended 82-year-old Lupe in December.

His critics claim he is trying to block opposition candidates from running in the Tribal Council election.

In January, Judge Reagan Armstrong ordered the tribe’s election office to reinstate the names of three candidates who were left off the ballot.

But those candidates were not on today’s ballot as the election went forward.

According to the White Mountain Independent, Judge Armstrong threatened to issue arrest warrants for election commissioners and to hold the local radio station in contempt for publicizing yesterday’s vote.