The History of the Ice Cream Cone Runs Deep in Flagstaff

Today, KNAU begins a series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. Our first story focuses on the history of the ice cream cone, which, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, has deep ties to Flagstaff.

Tough Tomatoes

Today, KNAU continues its series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. Home grown tomatoes are a summertime favorite. But, they can be extremely difficult to grow at high elevation. Tomatoes don't like to be too cold, too hot or too wet. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, northern Arizonans often go to great lengths to keep the divas of the garden happy and healthy.

River Food

Today, KNAU continues its series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. Summer is prime time for Grand Canyon river trips. And decadent food has become a major selling point for many river companies. But, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, there's a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes on in order for passengers to enjoy surf and turf in one of northern Arizona's most extreme environments.

The Grand Canyon Cafe

Today, we continue our series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. More and more restaurants are advertising menus that feature organic, locally-grown food. And chefs often have a very close relationship with the farmers they buy produce from. But, at the Grand Canyon Cafe in Flagstaff, an unassuming diner on historic Route 66, the chef IS the farmer. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl visited his cafe, but first his farm.

The Rocky Balboa of Bakers

Today, we continue our series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. Today is the start of the 62nd annual Coconino County Fair. It's also the day dozens of anxious bakers find out whether they're winners or losers in the fair's baking competition. And, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, this year's contest could be a recipe for a family rivalry.



