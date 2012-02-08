© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Tuba City chapter official ordered to repay $20,000

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Shelley Smithson
Published February 8, 2012 at 5:34 PM MST

The last of five Tuba City Chapter officials accused of granting themselves excessive bonuses was ordered to repay $20,000 to the Chapter Tuesday.

Charlene Nez, the chapter’s secretary and treasurer, is one of five officials investigated by the Navajo Office of Ethics and Rules.

The five were ordered to repay a total of $80,000, but so far, none face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, two chapter staff members were dismissed this week, according to the Associated Press. The chapter’s accounts also have been frozen, and the community will soon begin the process of appointing new chapter officials.

 

 

Shelley Smithson
