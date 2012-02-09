Developer sues to halt voting on land-use plan near Grand Canyon

The Italian real estate developer planning a major resort near the Grand Canyon is suing the town of Tusayan to block a vote on the development.

Stilo Development Group USA filed suit this week against the tiny town of Tusayan, located at the southern entrance to the Grand Canyon.

The suit came as a surprise to town leaders.

They had voted last fall in favor of rezoning and annexation agreements for the firm’s commercial and housing developments.

A citizen group opposed to Stilo’s development gathered enough signatures to put the zoning and annexation issues up for a vote.

Stilo’s suit aims to halt the May 15 referendum.

Stilo claims the petitions are not legally valid, and has asked the Coconino County Court to decide.

The town’s attorney, Bill Sims, says leaders are evaluating how to respond to the suit.

“We have submitted it to the town insurance carrier, the carrier has accepted coverage, so we will be looking at how to defend the town.”

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.