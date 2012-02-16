Film Lovers in N. Arizona Get New Arts Theatre

Relief is underway for northern Arizonans starved for foreign films and independent documentaries. The 18th annual Sedona Film Festival gets underway Saturday. And with it comes the opening of a new year round art movie venue, the Mary D. Fischer Theatre. Sedona Film Festival executive director Patrick Schweiss says he has big plans.

"We're going to show indy films 4 nights a week, we're going to host the National Theatre from London," he said. "We're going to show their simulcasts, we going to do symphony performances, and open it up to anyone who wants to rent the venue for a nice cultural event. Our goal is to have something happening in this theatre every night of the week."

Schwiess says the theatre sits 120 people and has all the features of any top-notch commercial movie theatre, like digital projection and surround sound.

The festival premiers this Saturday and runs through Sunday, February 26th.