KNAU and Arizona News

Fire Danger High in Mountain West

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2012 at 2:04 PM MST

Warm, windy weather is raising the fire danger in the Mountain West.

Red flag warnings were in effect Thursday for much of western Colorado and the San Luis Valley as well as parts of Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.

In western Colorado, the National Weather Service said wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph before the threat is expected to subside Friday afternoon. Humidities are also expected to drop below 15 percent there, making it easier for fires to spread.

The agency warns that simple burns on farms or ranches could easily get out of control.

Weather service meteorologist Joe Ramey says the warm, windy weather is the result of southwesterly winds ahead of an approaching Pacific cold front. The front isn't expected to bring much moisture.

