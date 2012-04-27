The Grand Canyon is a hiker's paradise. Millions of people come from all over the world each year to walk the Canyon's steep trails. Californian Flood Hefley is one of those people. Over the last forty years, Hefley has done more than 100 solo hikes in the Grand Canyon, logging nearly three thousand miles on the trail. Along the way, he discovered a wealth of historical information that he's compiled into a new book entitled, "Grand Canyon Trivia Trek: An Intrepid Rim-to-Rim Historical Journey". He spoke with KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl about the book.