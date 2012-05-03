Flagstaff City Council Asked to Support Campfire Ban

A citizen group calling for a seasonal campfire ban is asking the Flagstaff City Council to get behind their request.

The Forest Service recently rejected a petition by Campfires Limited. The group had asked the agency to ban all campfires in five Northern Arizona forests between May 1 and July 15.

This week, Campfires Limited asked the Flagstaff City Council to support a campfire ban.

Luann Meek says at the very least, the Forest Service needs to use more conservative criteria when it decides whether to set fire restrictions.

“Perhaps our next choice would be a permit system where people could receive some informational material about how to safely have a campfire and how to extinguish it.”

The City Council has yet to vote on whether to support a ban. Council will hear a wildfire update from regional fire officials next Tuesday.