Neil Armstrong helps Lowell celebrate new Discovery Channel Telescope

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Shelley Smithson
Published July 22, 2012 at 6:34 PM MST
Neil Armstrong photo.jpg
Chris Strobel, NAU-TV
/

Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, capped Lowell Observatory’s celebration of its newest telescope Saturday in Flagstaff.

Most Americans old enough to remember can tell you where they were and what they were doing the moment Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.

At a gala for Lowell Observatory Saturday, guests were once again transfixed as they heard the American legend recap his harrowing lunar expedition 43 years ago.    

“There’s something special about controlling a 50 plus million dollar machine and getting results that have never before been achieved,” Armstrong said as the crowd erupted with laughter.   

More laughter followed as Armstrong called himself a mere technician on the Apollo 11 mission.

He said one of his jobs was to install 100 mirrors on the moon and point them toward Earth.

Forty three years from now, Armstrong says those who worked on Lowell’s new Discovery Channel Telescope will also know just how important their work has become.

And, he says, they’ll have discovered mysteries for future generations to solve.

Shelley Smithson
