KNAU and Arizona News

US Fish and Wildlife to Kill Gray Wolf

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Terry Ward
Published August 10, 2012 at 11:36 AM MST

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has signed an order calling for the shooting of a Mexican gray wolf.

The Agency says the female wolf has been killing too many cows in Southwestern New Mexico.

It's the first time in 5 years that the Fish and Wildlife Service will be killing a wolf due to behavior problems. 

Wolf Recovery Coordinator Sherry Barrett says it was a difficult decision given that the population of endangered wolves in New Mexico and Arizona has been struggling since reintroduction began 14 years ago.  But Barrett says the issue needed to be addressed.

She says the rancher who lost cattle to the pack has been compensated.  Wolf supporters are upset with the decision.  They're concerned about the ability of the pack's pups to survive without their mother. 

