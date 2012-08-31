© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Northern Arizona's Playwriting Showcase Spotlights 10 Minute Plays

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Mark Bevis
Published August 31, 2012 at 4:00 AM MST
Are you in the mood to see a play this evening?

How about 7?

Northern Arizona’s Playwriting Showcase is taking the spotlight at Theatrikos Theatre in Flagstaff.

The audience will be able to see the 7 winners of this year’s 10-minute playwriting contest.

Writer and Northern Arizona University Creative Writing Professor Ann Cummins is the organizer of the event.

She gave Arizona Public Radio’s Mark Bevis a preview of this evening’s event.

