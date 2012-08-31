Northern Arizona's Playwriting Showcase Spotlights 10 Minute Plays
Are you in the mood to see a play this evening?
How about 7?
Northern Arizona’s Playwriting Showcase is taking the spotlight at Theatrikos Theatre in Flagstaff.
The audience will be able to see the 7 winners of this year’s 10-minute playwriting contest.
Writer and Northern Arizona University Creative Writing Professor Ann Cummins is the organizer of the event.
She gave Arizona Public Radio’s Mark Bevis a preview of this evening’s event.