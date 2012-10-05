Border Patrol Agent Nicholas May Have Died from Friendly Fire

Two law enforcement officers tell The Associated Press the FBI is investigating the possibility that the shooting death of a border patrol agent and the wounding of another was a case of friendly fire. The probe is looking into whether the two agents exchanged gunfire near the Arizona-Mexico border Tuesday in the mistaken belief that each was being fired on by a hostile gunman.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is under investigation.

At FBI headquarters, spokesman Chris Allen declined to comment.